New Telegraph

December 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Doris Ogala Threatens…

Doris Ogala Threatens Legal Action Over Failed Marriage Promise

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has revealed plans to take legal action against Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of backing out of a promise to marry her before going on to wed another woman.

Ogala made this disclosure during a recent live conversation with media personality, Daddy Freeze, where she spoke openly about her past relationship with the cleric and the events that led to their separation.

According to the actress, the alleged assurance of marriage played a major role in her decision to seek legal redress.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

During the programme, Ogala also responded to questions about her personal life at the time the relationship began, including her marriage to her former husband.

She admitted that she engaged in phoned-based intimacy with Pastor Okafor while still married, describing the action as a mistake she regrets.

However, she stressed that there was no physical relationship between them during that period.

Addressing concerns about proof, Ogala said she has chat conversations and screen recordings in her possession, including a video that reportedly displays dates and phone numbers linked to the alleged communication.

Daddy Freeze cautioned her against releasing such materials publicly, warning that doing so could lead to legal issues related to privacy and data protection.

Despite the warning, the actress insisted she remains resolute, stating that she has already briefed her lawyer to pursue the matter.

She maintained that Pastor Okafor’s decision to marry another woman after allegedly making commitments to her forms the basis of her intended lawsuit, adding that she is ready to present her evidence in court if required.

As of the time of filing this report, Pastor Chris Okafor has not issued any public response to the claims.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Kenneth Okonkwo Faults S’Court Judgement On Emergency Rule In Rivers
Read Next

NDG: Ikpokpo Tasks Liaison C’ttees On Athlete Registration Drive