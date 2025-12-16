Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has revealed plans to take legal action against Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of backing out of a promise to marry her before going on to wed another woman.

Ogala made this disclosure during a recent live conversation with media personality, Daddy Freeze, where she spoke openly about her past relationship with the cleric and the events that led to their separation.

According to the actress, the alleged assurance of marriage played a major role in her decision to seek legal redress.

During the programme, Ogala also responded to questions about her personal life at the time the relationship began, including her marriage to her former husband.

She admitted that she engaged in phoned-based intimacy with Pastor Okafor while still married, describing the action as a mistake she regrets.

However, she stressed that there was no physical relationship between them during that period.

Addressing concerns about proof, Ogala said she has chat conversations and screen recordings in her possession, including a video that reportedly displays dates and phone numbers linked to the alleged communication.

Daddy Freeze cautioned her against releasing such materials publicly, warning that doing so could lead to legal issues related to privacy and data protection.

Despite the warning, the actress insisted she remains resolute, stating that she has already briefed her lawyer to pursue the matter.

She maintained that Pastor Okafor’s decision to marry another woman after allegedly making commitments to her forms the basis of her intended lawsuit, adding that she is ready to present her evidence in court if required.

As of the time of filing this report, Pastor Chris Okafor has not issued any public response to the claims.