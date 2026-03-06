Doris Ogala Replies Pastor Chris Okafor On Jezebel Comment

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has reacted to the comment made by the founder of Grace Nation International Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, calling her Jezebel.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Okafor, while retracting a public apology he had earlier issued to Ogala over claims that he abandoned her to marry another woman after what he described as a years-long sexual relationship, described the Nigerian actress as a Jezebel.

Taking to her official Instagram page to react to the Man of God, Ogala expressed anger over the comment and warned that she would show the pastor “what Jezebels are made of.”

She wrote: “Na me you call Jezebel abi? You don’t know who Jezebel be. Because I was pitying you. I will show you what Jezebel dey do.”

She further noted in a video post saying, “Chris, maybe you think this thing is a joke, do you think I care about your apology? I said you would crawl and apologise to me, but you think I’m joking.

“That one you kneel down to do at your church is not enough. I said you will crawl, you will lie down and crawl on the floor and beg me.

“You call me Jezebel, I will teach you what Jezebel does. You earlier admitted in a court paper that we actually dated. I’m glad that God is actually exposing you.

“I want you guys to see the pastor who preaches in the church. A pastor who came out and apologised. Pride got into him again, and he came back to say he’s not sorry, he’s not apologetic.

“Shebi, you boy, Kaci said he did not know where that video came out, but yet you’re pushing it to go viral. Do you think this person cares about anything anymore? In case you guys don’t know, nothing makes sense to me anymore.”