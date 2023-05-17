Doris Ogala Questions If Yul Edochie Is Being Blackmail

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has reacted to the loved-up video of actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the movie star has left many enraged with his constant social media presence with him and his second wife, Judy Austin.

In the video, the couple could be seen singing a love song in their car.

In reaction to the video clip, actress Doris Ogala questioned if the once-beloved actor was under blackmail.

She stated that the actor isn’t posting on his Instagram page but Facebook page.

Doris stated that she doubts the actor, who is supposed to be grieving, has access to his Facebook as she affirmed that the movie star can’t be heartless.

For her, something isn’t adding up.

“Let’s get one thing straight. Why is Yul not posting on his Instagram… I doubt Yul is the one controlling that Facebook. Yul won’t be heartless. Haba. He just lost his first son. Something is not adding up.

No no no. I refuse to believe Yul is the one posting those videos. He might be under blackmail. Why is he not posting on his way page “.

