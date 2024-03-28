Doris Ogala Mocks Tunde Ednut As Verydarkman’s Release Was Reserved

Popular actress, Doris Ogala has taken to her social media page to mock Tunde Ednut for bragging about the release of Verydarkman as his intended release gets reserved.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday, March 22, and has been in police detention ever since his arrest.

Reports had claimed that Verydarkman was meant to be released on Wednesday in which Tunde Ednut took to his page to make the announcement.

Tunde Ednut wrote; “When VeryDarkMan comes out, make una buy data Ooo! E no go easy for this internet,”

Upon hearing that the controversial socialite’s bail was reversed, actress Doris Ogala took to her page to mock him as she opined that it was because of him that Verydarkman’s release was reserved.

She wrote; “Tunde next time don’t brag. Sorry to say @mazitundeednut is the reason that the very Dirty Boy release was reversed.

@donlulu_mayor please understand your excellency”.

