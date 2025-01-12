New Telegraph

January 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Doris Ogala Loses…

Doris Ogala Loses Twin Brother To Food Poisoning

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has taken to her social media page to mourn the tragic demise of her twin brother.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the movie star shared the heartbreaking news of her twin brother’s passing, saying he tragically passed away from food poisoning.

She described her brother as her ‘Shining star’, acknowledging the profound impact of his irreplaceable loss.

READ ALSO:

Doris Ogala admitted to feeling defeated, but vowed to persevere until the very end.

Her post was accompanied by a nostalgic video, cherishing their fun memories.

She wrote,“LIFE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME MY BROTHER. MY TWINNIE.. THEY POISONED YOU MY SHINING STAY. I KNOW YOU ARE IN HEAVEN.

LET THEM STAY IN THIS WICKED WORLD. THEY CAN NEVER REPLACE YOU.. MY HEART IS BROKEN I FEEL DEFEATED .. BUT IM NEVER GIVING UP.

IWILL FIGHT TILL THE END. WAR YOU ASKED FOR . WAR YOU WILL GET”.

See the post below:

Doris ogala

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Mercy Eke Isn’t Pregnant, Nina Ivy Reveals
Read Next

How I Deal With Online Critics – Lateef Adedimeji
Share
Copy Link
×