Doris Ogala Displays Alleged Newborn Amid Ongoing Dispute

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has recently welcomed a newborn amid the ongoing dispute with Pastor Chris Okafor.

Addressing recent events linked to her public dispute, the actress recounted what she described as a distressing encounter with law enforcement shortly after giving birth.

According to Ogala, she was arrested by police officers barely weeks after welcoming her baby, despite still breastfeeding at the time.

She alleged that the arrest occurred at her residence and resulted in her being separated from her child, who was left at home during the incident.

Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of instigating police action against her as part of their long-standing feud.

She claimed that officers arrived while she was participating in a live online interview, during which she confirmed their presence in real time.

Ogala further stated that, during her arrest, her infant was unable to breastfeed and had to be given milk purchased by her sister.

She described the experience as emotionally and physically traumatic for both mother and child.

She also revealed that she later suffered health complications connected to a caesarean section, alleging that she developed an infection and required urgent medical attention while at the airport.

While Ogala acknowledged that she has endured significant hardship throughout the controversy, she said she is not yet prepared to share every detail of her experience.

However, she insisted that she would no longer remain silent, particularly when her child’s well-being is involved.

Her claims have generated widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing mixed opinions as the feud continues to draw public attention.