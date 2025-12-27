Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has made fresh allegations against popular Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, claiming he offered her money to publicly redirect blame over earlier accusations involving him.

In a video that has circulated widely on social media, Ogala displayed bundles of cash she said totaled $10,000, alleging the money was given to her in an attempt to influence her narrative.

According to the actress, the sum was paid in two parts—$5,000 the night before and another $5,000 shortly before she recorded the video.

Ogala claimed the cleric wanted her to state publicly that other pastors were responsible for sponsoring her to confront him, and later withdraw her previous remarks. Rejecting the proposal, she said she refused to “take the fall” or discredit herself after speaking out.

“This is $10,000. He wanted me to come out and say that some pastors sent me to fight him,” she said in the video, questioning why she should retract statements she insists are true.

The actress stressed that the money was not a bribe she intended to accept, but evidence she deliberately kept to back up her claims. She denied attempting to blackmail the pastor and maintained that the dispute was not about financial gain.

“I collected this money to show you all that everything I’ve said is the truth,” Ogala stated.

Further backing her claims, she alleged that the cash was delivered in a Zenith Bank envelope and said she had call logs and timestamps to support her account. She noted that the video was recorded on December 23 at approximately 5:39 p.m.

Ogala also addressed separate allegations made against her, firmly denying any involvement in drug use. She said she only smokes cigarettes and challenged law enforcement to clarify reports about items allegedly found in her home.

The accusations have sparked intense reactions online, with many Nigerians calling for transparency and a thorough investigation into the claims surrounding the cleric. As of the time of this report, there has been no official response from Pastor Chris Okafor regarding the allegations.