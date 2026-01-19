Dorayi Killings: Kwankwaso Commends Kano Police Over Swift Arrest Of Suspects

Former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed relief over the swift arrest of the principal suspects linked to the brutal murder of Fatima Abubakar and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano State.

In a statement on Sunday, Kwankwaso described the killing of the defenceless mother and her children as a barbaric and heartbreaking act that has plunged Kano and the nation into deep mourning.

“This barbaric act of violence against a defenceless mother and her young children is utterly heartbreaking and deeply tragic,” he said, extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the Dorayi Chiranchi community, and the entire people of Kano.

Kwankwaso commended the Kano State Police Command for its rapid, intelligence-led response, noting that the arrest of the suspects within hours provides a glimmer of justice amid the tragedy.

“I commend the Kano State Police Command for its rapid, intelligence-led response and for apprehending the suspects within hours,” he said.

He urged relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to swift and decisive justice, stressing the need to prevent a recurrence of such heinous crimes.

He also called on residents of Kano to strengthen community vigilance and collective responsibility, emphasizing unity and alertness as key tools in uprooting the culture of violence.

“To my fellow people of Kano: let us redouble our vigilance, look out for one another, and strengthen the bonds of community watchfulness,” he said.