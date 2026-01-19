Dorayi Killings: Atiku Questions Security ‘Marching Orders’

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the gruesome killing of a mother and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano State, describing the incident as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku said he was devastated by the senseless violence against innocent Nigerians, noting that such brutality reflects the growing insecurity across the country.

“This senseless violence against innocent Nigerians is unacceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family and community,” he lamented.

The former Vice President also raised concerns over the effectiveness of government directives to security agencies, questioning whether the widely publicised “marching orders” are being genuinely implemented or are merely political rhetoric.

“It is either the so-called marching orders to the security agencies are not being actioned or it is merely political talk,” Atiku said.

He charged security agencies to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and take decisive action to protect Nigerians from recurring acts of violence.

Atiku stressed the urgent need to end the culture of violence in the country, calling for a renewed commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

“We must end the culture of violence and ensure safety for all,” he noted.