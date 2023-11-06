New Telegraph

November 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Dorathy, Mayorkun Spark…

Dorathy, Mayorkun Spark Dating Rumour

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Dorathy Bachor and Nigerian singer, Mayorkun have sparked a dating rumour after a video of them went viral on social media.

New Telegraph reports that the reality star celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday with a lot of friends and family sending in their wishes and love.

READ ALSO:

The celebrant’s birthday was crowned with a party, and a few friends and acquaintances were present at the party such as Beauty Tukura, JMK, Timini, Prince Nelson, Mercy Eke, and many others were seen at the party.

However one of the videos from the party that went viral was a Dorathy-Mayorkun moment.

In the video, Dorathy and Mayorkun were close while the arm of the singer was lying comfortably on her boobs as they vibed together to the song.

Watch the video below:

Tags:

Read Previous

Transportation Minister Hails Lagos-Ibadan Maiden Freight Train Service
Read Next

Umenwa’s Husband Breaks Silence Over Wife’s Action Towards Moses Blis At Wedding