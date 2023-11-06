Dorathy, Mayorkun Spark Dating Rumour

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Dorathy Bachor and Nigerian singer, Mayorkun have sparked a dating rumour after a video of them went viral on social media.

New Telegraph reports that the reality star celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday with a lot of friends and family sending in their wishes and love.

The celebrant’s birthday was crowned with a party, and a few friends and acquaintances were present at the party such as Beauty Tukura, JMK, Timini, Prince Nelson, Mercy Eke, and many others were seen at the party.

However one of the videos from the party that went viral was a Dorathy-Mayorkun moment.

In the video, Dorathy and Mayorkun were close while the arm of the singer was lying comfortably on her boobs as they vibed together to the song.

Watch the video below: