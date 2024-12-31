Dora-Care Behavioural Foundation, Red Cross Champion Awareness Walk On Mental Health

Share

…Says Rising Cases Highlight Need for Greater Awareness, Support

The Dora-Care Behavioural Foundation, in collaboration with the Red Cross Nigeria, has hosted a walk aimed at raising awareness and combating the community’s myths and misconceptions about mental health.

The event which took place in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was held on Saturday, December 2.

In an exclusive interview, Ms Akinyelure Feyikemi, Founder of the Foundation, discussed the driving force behind the walk and its anticipated impacts.

Feyikemi, a mental health expert with over 15 years of experience in mental health and occupational therapy, explained that the increasing prevalence of mental health challenges highlighted the urgent need for greater awareness and support.

“This walk was born out of a desire to break the stigma surrounding mental health, create a safe space for open conversations, and encourage individuals who are struggling with mental health challenges to seek help without fear of judgment.

“We hope to inspire a shift in mindset, fostering a community where mental health is prioritised and those in need feel empowered to take the first step towards healing.

“The walk served as a powerful call to action; aiming to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and promote mental well-being for people of all ages.

“Partnering with the Red Cross of Nigeria allows us to broaden our reach and share the message of mental health awareness with a larger audience,” Feyikemi said.

According to her, the event also reinforced the message that mental health is just as vital as physical health.

Feyikemi emphasised that ‘there is no health without mental health’, underscoring the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance understanding and provide incredible support for mental health challenges.

“Together, we’re making a meaningful impact in our community and fostering a more inclusive society. Looking to the future, the Dora-Care Behavioural Foundation has a range of projects lined up to advance mental health advocacy and empowerment.

“Our commitment is to build a world where mental health is truly understood, supported by continuous outreach and resources across both online and in-person platforms,” Feyikemi added.

Feyikemi assured that the Foundation would continue to partner with local mental health organisations to provide ongoing, sustainable support for mental health initiatives, saying that the Foundation could be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and valuable mental health resources.

Dora-Care Behavioural Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) founded in 2019, was a community-driven mental health organisation that breaks the stigma surrounding cognitive and behavioural disorders.

Through education and outreach, the Foundation strives to promote mental well-being and support individuals in need, empowering them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Share

Please follow and like us: