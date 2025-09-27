Doping: Elegbeleye Commends NPFL Players For Clean Bill

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players have been commended for a clean bill in the results of random tests carried out by the National Anti -Doping Committee (NADC) of Nigeria.

Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Chairman, welcomed the release of the test results communicated to the league in a letter from the NADC. The agency have also indicated plans to continue with the drug testing exercise in the new season and sought the support of the league.

“I am very satisfied with the outcome of the tests on our players carried out by the NADC and i want to commend our players for staying clean”, Elegbeleye said in his reaction to the content of the letter.

In the letter sent to the NPFL, Odo Raphael Okafor, the

Deputy Director/Head Drug Testing, recalled that the tests were conducted to keep football clean and add integrity to the NPFL.

“NADC, in line with the World Anti-Doping Code, started drug testing with the 2023/2024 league season. Out of the Thirty-Two (32) urine sample tests carried out in a randomly selected match fixtures, the whole results came out negative. This indicates that out of the randomly selected

players, none is using substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This is

commendable”, Okafor wrote in the letter.

The doping agency informed the NPFL that it would resume random testing of players at selected league matches for the 2025/26 season.

Elegbeleye assured the agency of support for their activities in the new season, saying, the agency is going to receive total support from the NPFL to ensure another successful round of testing”.