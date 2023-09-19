Doping: Athletics Integrity Unit drags Amusan to CA

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has not been left off the hook as the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has dragged the hurdler before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an appeal against the August 17 ruling of its Disciplinary Tribunal that the former world champion did not commit any anti-doping offence. The AIU in August accused the ‘Nigerian Express’ for violating its Whereabouts Tests three times in 2023.

The body said it has dragged the Nigerian 100m Hurdles world record holder before CAS. In a statement from the AIU on Monday on its X handle ( formerly Twitter) , the body stated thus: “The AIU filed an appeal last Friday (15 September 2023) with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision, dated 17 August 2023, that Tobi Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation for Whereabouts Failures.”

The AIU said ‘it will make no further comment on the matter until the conclusion of the appeal.’ This episode is coming fresh just after Amusan’s victory at Sunday’s Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America where she won the 100m Women’s Hurdles in a time of 12.33.

The AIU only cleared Amusan on the eve of the last 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest where she finished in sixth position in the finals as she lost her world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports John Enoh has commended the hurdler for winning the Diamond League title in Oregon, United States. “I proudly congratulate the duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, both winning at the Diamond League held in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.