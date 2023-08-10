Doping: Amusan To Know Fate Before World Championships

…As AFN Hopeful Of Favourable Decision

Women’s 100m hurdles World Record holder, Tobi Amusan, will in a few days know her fate as she continues to fight to clear her name over doping violations after she was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three out-of-competition tests within a 12-month calendar.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nige- ria, Samuel Onikeku, said the decision will be made known in the next five to six days. “I can assure you that in the next five to six days we are going to get the decision of the AIU,” he said.

“We are hopeful and optimistic that the result will be favourable, but if not, we are going to take it like that, but I can tell you we are very hopeful that it will be in her favour and we can be sure of her participation at the World Championships.”

Also, while explaining the reasons behind the list of athletes named to represent the country at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, especially the inclusion of some junior athletes on the list, Onikeku said they decided to name the youngsters because of their recent performances.

Faith Okwose and Justina Eyakpobeyan currently at the Commonwealth Junior Games in Trinidad and Tobago, were part of the team and Onikeku said: “If you follow the athletes very well, you will know that these athletes are up there.

They are even ahead of their senior colleagues, especially with what two of them, Faith Okwose and Justina Eyakpobeyan did at the Commonwealth Junior Games a few days ago, you will see that they are in shape, running world-class time and there is no better time to expose them than now.”