Door Of Return’s Celebrations Hold Oct 18 In Badagry

The 2025 edition of Door of Return celebrations has been scheduled for October 18 in Badagry.

Mr Bonu Solomon, member representing Badagry Constituency I in the state House of Assembly, disclosed this in a statement issued in Badagry.

Solomon said the Door of Return initiative was expected to attract global attention, thus positioning Badagry as a key destination for cultural tourism, historical education and diaspora homecomings.

He said: “The event is anticipated to feature cultural performances, historical reenactments and international participation, reinforcing Badagry’s significance in the African diaspora narrative.

“This iconic monument will undoubtedly promote tourism in Lagos State and showcase Badagry’s rich history.”

According to him, the project aligns with the state’s broader vision of preserving heritage sites, while boosting economic opportunities for local communities. Solomon praised the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to tourism in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement has sparked excitement among cultural enthusiasts, historians and tourism stakeholders.

