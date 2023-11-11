Door Of Return: Discovery Mission To Ancestral Root Inspires Mixed Feelings For Returnees

Beside the Black Heritage Festival that was initiated early 2000s by the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu then Governor of Lagos State, now President of Nigeria, in Badagry, Abike Dabiri-Erewa inspired Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) introduced The Door of Return Festival to the scene. The fourth edition of the cultural tourism event, which was designed to commemorate the homecoming of Diaspora Africans, who are descendants of African ancestors sold into slavery to work the farms in new America, Portugal, Brazil and European countries among others, was re-enacted last month.

The event, which invoked sad memories of some sorts, exuding emotions and sentiments as well as the catharsis that come with such historical and high octave celebration of a sad past, was not the least expected to advance African economic development in areas of tourism, culture, infrastructure, and agriculture as it connects the returnees to their root. Four years after the festival was last celebrated, last month’s event drew many African-Americans back to their roots in a very engaging manner to experience and discover their root as well as the history and histrionics that birthed their ancestry.

It was quite an impressive list of returnees that made the trip of discovery to Badagry. Such names include the popular Dr Julius Garvey, son of legendary Marcus Garvey, Dr David Anderson, who is the Founder and President of the Bridge Leader Network (BLN), who also led the African-Americans to the 2019 festival. Anderson was conferred with the title of Jogbe (Returner) of Badagry, during the last festival where he unveiled plans to build a royal palace, which would serve as unification and attraction to all the peo- ple in Diaspora of African descent.

Also on the role call was Queen Mother Delois Blakely, Community Mayor of Harlem, New York City, USA; Victor La- tenco, Head of Sub-office, Lagos, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Rabbi Kohain Halevi, Executive Director of PANAFEST. The festival was among others an appreciation of the resilience, tenacity, the courage of Africans to stand firm and steadfast in spite of the trauma of not only the Trans-Atlantic Slavery but colonisation.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that the initiative started in 2017. ‘‘The Diaspora Festival celebrates the identity, culture, history, heritage and tradition of a given people in a given destination usually in the primordial home- land at a given period,’’ she noted. She further said that the, ‘‘Diaspora Festival aggregates the tangible and in- tangible cultural resources as expressed in the history, artifacts, monuments, places of memory, religion, topographical attraction and environmental ambiance of the homeland as an instigator for homeland nostalgia or pull factors for the Diaspora temporary or permanent return.’’

With some of the returnees visiting for the first time, she revealed how impressed they were, with some of them expressing the wish to invest in Nigeria and build Diaspora Palace in Badagry. She further stressed the need for collaboration between the private sector and the government. Dabiri-Erewa went down memory lane, painting a picture of how it all started; “When we started the festival in 2017, we didn’t know what was going to happen, but now it’s growing bigger and better, no treasure would be hidden, the treasure will be open to the world.

The Door of Return was open for the returnees, which brings emotion, spiritual, physical and economical to Badagry and Lagos State at large. We want to welcome the returnees back home to their fatherland. “We welcome our brothers and sisters black to where they belong; it was emotional for me, because of what our forefathers went through. The returnees are not just coming home they also want to build Diaspora Palace in Badagry that would serve as a rallying point for all African-Americans in the Diaspora.”

Lagos State government was also part of the celebration, with Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented during the festival. Helater hosted the returnees at State House Marina. At the event, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said Africa deserves to be compensated by European nations for the pains and trauma of slavery. “I welcome our brothers from Diaspora led by Dr Garvey. We are glad that you are back home. We welcome you to Badagry, we welcome you to Lagos.

We celebrate the resilience, enterprise of the Black man,” remarked the governor in his welcome address. Despite the challenge of slavery, he noted the Black man stands tall. This is as he described the event as a symbolic wel- come back, stressing that; “After centuries of Trans-Atlantic slave exploitation, we are happy to see African descendants who are back. It’s a new dawn of renewed hope and freedom. Your welcome is symbolic! “In technology, creative arts, music, entertainment, the Black man is recognised. We thank God that our past has not put us in the past.

We have built nations, we are committed to building a better world.” Sanwo-Olu in line with the declaration by the returnees to build Diaspora Palace, disclosed the support of the state government toward the realisation of this ennobling dream, saying; “We are going to provide land where a Diaspora Palace would be built, where every son and daughter of Africa will have a room to themselves, bringing your wealth of experience to bear on your return home.”

The son of legendary Marcus Garvey, Dr Julius Garvey, who was one of the new faces at the festival, led the pack of the African-Americans to the festival to trace their roots and experience the homeland of their forebears. Elated and excited Garvey was given a new name by the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty De Wheno Aholu-Menu-Toyi, naming him, Ajigo of Badagry Kingdom, which means the Child Returns Home. Garvey spoke on how the festival had rekindled the memories of the horrific slave trade. He expressed happiness returning to his homeland, adding that it was indeed a long-awaited homecoming.

He also promised to remain connected with Badagry. The Akran of Badagry, who played host to the visitors and installed new title holders from among the African-American returnees, also highlighted the significance of the festival. One of Nigeria’s leading tour guides, Anago Osho guided the visitors through the various historical sites and slave trade relics as well as the Point of No Return. Now renamed the Door of Return, the Point of No Return spans across Ge- refu-Badagry village leading straight to the Atlantic Ocean.

The visitors walked barefooted through the Door of Return, recreating the experience of their forefathers, all chained like animals, while being led to the waiting ship. Along the route was an ancient well where the captured slaves drank water from on their way to board the ship. The procession from the door was emotional and agonising one for the returnees, with many breaking down and crying uncontrollably.

The trauma and pains they felt were palpable. Aside the Door of Return, other spots that evoked wrenching memories for the returnees include the Barracoon of Seriki Williams, which has two cells where male and female slaves were kept for several days, in chains, waiting to be shipped out to far-flung foreign land. The Mobee Family Museum Relics, depicting the height of man’s inhumanity to man through the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and the Lagos State Heritage Museum, which has rich collection of some of the slave trade relics and apparatuses.

A number of the returnees spoke on their experiences, with Rabbi Kohain Halevi expressing mixed feelings of joy and sadness. He said returning home from Diaspora is a thing of joy for him and others, adding “the coming is spiritual, nostalgic, emotional and I am happy to be home. “The event needs more publicity for other sons and daughters of Africa in the Diaspora to know that such a thing is taking place in Nigeria, and they are invited. It’s a spiritual pilgrimage they need to take because for many years, African-Americans have been separated from their brothers and sisters back home.

“We have about 350 million people of African origin that have been displaced by slave trade, so many of them come from this area. It is important for them to know that a festival like this takes place in Nigeria. More dissemination of information would help a lot.” He also said it has been long overdue to ask for compensation from the Europeans and Americans, who enslaved Africa. “The West has become rich from the exploitation of Africa and Africans and even the continent, the people must be compensated, there is no argument about that,” he stressed Garvey expressed happiness, adding that it was indeed a long awaited home- coming.

He also promised to remain connected and rooted with Badagry. While Latenco said the festival could boost the economy of Nigeria if given the publicity it needs to attract other people from the Diaspora to the event. He noted that the event is very an enthusiastic one, reviving the Cultural Revolution and identity of African-Americans. For the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism and Culture, Solomon Bonu Saanu, representing Badagry Constituency 1, the State House of Assembly is poised to promote culture and tourism in the state to a better position.

‘‘It is time to promote our heritage in Lagos to boost our economy. What we are doing here today is part of the effort in reviving our culture and tourism and a bigger one is coming soon, where every Lagosian would come together to celebrate their heritage in unison,’’ he disclosed. Adding, “Badagry is haven of tourism, if you talk of tourism in Nigeria the first place you mention is Badagry be- cause of the potential that abound there.

Christianity and civilisation started from Badagry, we need to focus our attention on Badagry, I’ m happy seeing Diasporas reconnecting with their brothers and sisters in Badagry and in Nigeria at large. “For the participants, the experience of the Door of Return Festival was an eye opener to them and a reminder of the past, which would ensure a better understanding of the past, with a view to working towards a freer and more liberal society.”