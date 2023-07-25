Don’t worry, be happy!

For emerging as the Best Graduating Student in the School of Transport & Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU) at the 26th convocation of state university, the Lagos Free Zone has applauded Kabiru Olakunle for his outstanding academic performance. The Lagos Free Zone, a subsidiary of Tolaram, is the promoter and organiser of the Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC), a science-based competition among schools in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State in which Olakunle was one of the participants of the 2016 and 2017 editions of the competition. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi, who gave the commendation, described Olakunle’s emergence as the best graduating student in his department as a testimonial to the impact of the Tolaram Science Challenge in the advancement of education in the axis. While describing Olakunle as a worthy ambassador of the Tolaram Science Challenge, which is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the organisation targeted at developing and promoting the interest of the students of the local communities in science-based subjects, Rathi noted that his (Olakunle) story would go a long way in inspiring other students to aim for the best. “It is with great honour that we received the news that one of the former participants of the Tolaram Science Challenge emerged as the Best Graduating Student in his department at the recent convocation of Lagos State University. We are extremely proud of him and are further encouraged by his achievements to do more,” he said.

He explained that Olakunle’s trajectory is a shining example of encouragement for students in local communities as enabled and promoted by the Tolaram Science Challenge programme, even as the CEO disclosed that during his secondary school days, Olakunle received nominations to represent Magbon-Alade Senior Grammar School at the Tolaram Science Challenge in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

"We are proud of our humble contributions in advancing Olakunle's aspirations, and we are deeply excited about what the future holds for him, and wish him the best in scaling new heights with each of his endeavours," Rathi added. He, however, noted that the 7th edition of the Challenge competition had already kicked off on July 7, 2023, among the secondary schools in the axis, and restated the company's commitment to influence

It was aptly described by a critic as a “formula for facing life’s trials” because that is exactly what it is. A timeless message that speaks to the soul of our disconsolate world, as the singer rightly pointed out, “In every life we have some trouble, but when you worry you make it double.” Meanwhile, the song was brought to life in a more evocative and memorable form when it inspired another song of the same title by the duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Manhar Udhas in the 1989 Bollywood blockbuster, “Toofan”.

For many people who were growing up at the time, the Indian movie legend struck an unforgettable chord in their hearts with the song, especially the chorus, “Don’t worry, be happy!” The world is made of over eight billion people and each of us is contending with some problems. It doesn’t really matter who the person is, from the strongest, the richest and the most powerful to the weakest, poorest and the most vulnerable. It therefore appears that challenges are part and parcel of life. Whatever challenges you or anyone else may be facing, you are not alone. Why then should you worry? It is Gaur Gopal Prabhu who talked about a slide he encountered which suggests the needlessness of worry. The submission is good for everyone’s peace of mind. “Do you have a problem in life?” If the answer is no, which is seldom the case, there is no cause for worry.

Then, if the answer to the question is yes, there is another question: can you do something about it? If the answer is yes, then why worry, since you can fix it? In the same token, if the answer is no, then, why worry, since you can’t fix it? In all instances, therefore, there is no cause for worry because of problems that can be solved and those that defy solutions. Blake Leeper, an award-winning Paralympic athlete, said something memorable about life. According to him, “Life is 10% of what you’re dealt with and 90% of how you deal with it.

The fact that I was born without legs, that’s my 10%. But I still have 90% to show the world what I truly could do… I am born without legs and I can run. So imagine what you can do with your life.” That’s the power attitude. Education will be ultimately useless without asking the necessary questions and being happy in spite of all the problems around us. Happiness is certainly a choice, just like sadness or worry. Which one would you rather choose? Those things people worried about 500 years ago are no longer our worries. Your own worries would pale into insignificance in a matter of time. Therefore, don’t worry, be happy! In a world that is full of challenges that take one’s breath away, there are five choices to make for one to be at peace and remain happy.

These choices are that we should love God, since everyone will return to Him sooner or later. There is definitely some tranquility that descends on the soul that is conscious of God as the Alpha and Omega. If you find God and live His purpose, you will find happiness and fulfillment that you are not leading a vacuous life.

The polish for the heart is the remembrance of God and the greatest of riches is the richness of the soul. Be spiritual. M e a n w h i l e , loving God is not complete without loving His work, His creation and creatures, especially fellow men and women irrespective of where they come from. The love of God finds expression in the way you treat His creatures, with compassion and mercy, with understanding and love.

When you love others without measure, your life also becomes abundant because life is reciprocal. Happiness also consists of forgiving others, not because they deserve it all the time but because you deserve your peace of mind. It is counterproductive to allow someone you despise to occupy a space he doesn’t pay for in your heart.

Allied to this is doing good all the time because it is goodness or “service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth,” as Muhammad Ali famously said. Then, don’t harm others. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “The best among you is the one who doesn’t harm others with his tongue and hands”.

You do not do evil to those who do evil to you but you deal with them with forgiveness and kindness. Through that, positivity will spread as choose happiness and ignore the negativity of worry. So, don’t worry, be happy! several exceptional talents like Olakunle in the area.