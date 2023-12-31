Don’t Work Or Make Friends With Poor People In 2024 – Portable

Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has advised fans and followers not to work or make friends with people in 2024.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday evening, the Nzeh Nation boss issued some advice to follow in the coming year as their new year resolution as 2023 comes to an end in few hours.

According to him, people shouldn’t make friends with poor people if they want to get far in life and be successful like him.

READ ALSO:

He, however, said when people make friends with folks who are poor, they would remain poor because such people have a way of bringing others down to their level.

The 29-year-old singer further advised people that they should only roll with wealthy folks so they can be wealthy too.

He also emphasized that one should always help the poor, but not to make friends with them.

Watch him speak below;

Okko