Don’t Work Against Rivers People’s Interest, APC Chief Tells Wike

A chieftain of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to avoid working against the interest of the people of Rivers, who he said are not in support of the efforts by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Eze, in a statement accused Wike of playing God because he enjoys the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also berated the lawmakers loyal to Wike, “for choosing to mortgage their consciences and enslave themselves politically in the name of blind loyalty.”

Eze was reacting to the ongoing faceoff between the pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state. He said since the recent Supreme Court judgment on the state, Fubara had showed that he has respect for the rule of law, and the interest of people of Rivers State by making moves to implement the judgement.

