Don’t Work Against Rivers People Interest, APC Chieftain Tells Wike

A chieftain of the All People’s Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike to avoid working against the interest of the people of Rivers, who he said are not in support of the efforts by the State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Eze, in a statement issued on Sunday, accused Wike of playing God because he enjoys the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also berated the lawmakers loyal to Wike “For choosing to mortgage their consciences and enslave themselves politically in the name of blind loyalty.”

Eze made this statement while reacting to the ongoing faceoff between the pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

Eze said that since the recent Supreme Court judgment in the state, Fubara has shown that he has respect for the rule of law and the interest of the people of Rivers state by making moves to implement the judgment.

However, Eze noted that “by adjourning plenary indefinitely, the lawmakers have shown to the world that they are political skit makers, hellbent on frustrating and distracting the administration of Fubara from actualizing his government people oriented policies and programs.”

The APC chieftain added: ” By this devious act of indefinite adjournment, Amaewhule and his co-travellers are making frantic efforts to ensure that funds accruing to the State from the federation account are domiciled in the CBN following the order of the Supreme Court.

“By implication, not allowing the Fubara administration to represent the State budget will continue to rob the Rivers State government of funds to pay civil service salaries and execute projects accordingly. Obviously, this will cause economic hardships and make life unbearable for the people of Rivers State.

“It is on record that Governor Fubara has made concerted efforts to represent the State Budget before the Martin Amaewhule led Rivers State Assembly but to no avail.

“This legislative misfits, who have mortgaged their conscience and enslaved themselves in the devious political dungeon of Wike, are a disgrace to the principles of democracy and rule of law.

“For this group of anti democratic charlatans with demonic tendencies to have the audacity to block the governor from accessing the State Assembly complex means that they are acting a well-written skit script.”

Eze also accused the 27 lawmakers of passing a bill according to immunity to themselves, noting that they are ignorant of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Passing three bills by the House of Assembly exposes them not only as being selfish but as undemocratic individuals.

“This move by the lawmakers, Eze said, has shown that they are bathing in the ocean of trepidation and having myopic grasp of the wordings and letters of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“For the House to seek immunity in order for them to carry out their clandestine duties shows they either don’t understand the Constitution that granted immunity only on the President, Vice President, Governors and their Deputies, or they have become democratic despots in the making.”

Eze, therefore, urged Governor Fubara not to accent to any of these laws that are inimical to the emancipation and development of the State.

He said: “Blocking Governor Fubara from representing the State budget, passing three inimical and self-serving bills, and adjourning indefinitely, shows they are contemplating an impeachment. Let’s see how this will happen in Rivers State.

“Imagine what is happening under the watch of Bola Tinubu, as President of Nigeria. The political crisis in Rivers has continued unabated due to the support Wike in getting from President Tinubu.”

