Don’t Work Against Nigeria, NDPF Tells Ex-Militants

The Niger Delta Peace Front (NDPF) has cautioned young people in the area, especially former agitators not to fall victim to sabotage efforts directed against Nigeria’s economy.

The front issued the warning to the former combatants who have taken to the media to voice their disapproval of the pipeline protection contract renewal, saying it will be on the lookout for dishonest people who do not have the best interests of the country at heart.

Speaking in a statement issued by Patterson Efemena, the NPDF Chairman, and Onyem Philip, the NPDF Secretary, they questioned how individuals who had benefited greatly from Tantita during the first part of the deal would be supporting subversion against the company.

According to them, the former fighters who had spent enormous sums of money trying to damage Tantita and the NNPC in the media by saying that they should quit wasting their time on a matter that the President has correctly resolved.

They maintained that such efforts may be applied to projects that would improve society.

READ ALSO:

The NDPF emphasised that contracts are not awarded by coercion, but rather by a track record of success in adhering to the procedures outlined in the contract.

In order to demonstrate patriotism and help TSL, which employed about 18,000 young people in the area to successfully prosecute the first phase of the oil pipeline contract, the NPDF asked individuals who were offended by the decision to extend the contract.

The group recalled that the contract which has become the subject of needless controversy was executed by people in the same region for over 12 years with no protest whatsoever from anywhere.

The NPDF noted that the orchestrated media campaign is targeted at the soul of the Nigerian economy by a hard-fighting clique of silent billionaires who see Tantita and the NNPCL as enemies because of the recorded successes against oil theft.

The statement urged those behind the attacks to stop the blackmail “and embrace the prevailing mood of the nation that clearly says enough to oil theft.”

Efemena and Onyem commended President Bola Tinubu and the NNPCL under Mr Mele Kyari for the deliberate decision to build on the gains of the campaign against oil theft spearheaded by Tantita.

The statement reads. “We have observed the sponsored mudslinging and other veiled threats to the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited over the renewal of the oil pipeline contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited.

“As stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we have resisted the urge to join the fray in the days leading to the renewal of the critical contract to Tantita Security Limited.

“This we did because we hold it dearly to our hearts that subversive activities sponsored by those who benefited monthly from Tantita will not further the interest of Nigeria.

“We have tried discreetly to prevail on those who have committed huge amounts of funds to sponsor the most invidious publications not just against Tantita but also the NNPCL and top government functionaries to stop and embrace the prevailing mood of the nation that says enough to oil theft.

“We are of the view that it is about time we stopped these threats and name-calling to pursue things that are beneficial to our dear country’s finances and the poorly managed ecology of our homeland.

“Oil theft has to be called its right name – a plague on the financial well-being of our country. We will surely do better if we commit half of the energy we have dissipated on this issue to the product end of putting up a concerted front under Tantita to fight oil theft.

“Perhaps, we need to stress the point here that contracts are not won by hurling insults at the awarding authorities on the pages of newspapers and those selected for jobs.

“As many have observed, and rightly so, you need demonstrable capacity and track record to follow through the procedure spelled out for contract award.

“Lastly, we would like to remind everyone on this path of shame that this identical contract was carried out by some people for more than 12 years at a higher cost without any opposition from anybody. This clamour about the extended contract intrigues and concerns us.

Rather than supporting the people who are destroying our economy over a port of porridge, we Niger Delta people should work together with Tantita to wage a successful battle against our nation and environment.

The campaign is no longer necessary, and it is wise to know when to let up.

“Mr. President, we applaud the NNPC and your strategic decision to bolster the fight against oil theft.”