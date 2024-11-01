Don’t Waste Time Fighting Obaseki, Ganduje Advises Okpebholo

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje yesterday advised Edo Governorelect Monday Okpebholo against ‘fighting’ the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He gave the advice when Okpebholo paid a courtesy visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), saying he should rather focus on enthroning good governance when he assumed office.

The former Kano State governor said: “The ideals of democracy were upheld, the election was executed, and we are on the winning side, you should not focus on the previous administration.

“Look forward, don’t look back, and don’t waste your time fighting the person you took over from, there is no need. “A progressive government does not have time for that.

“Focus on the manifesto you painstakingly produced, follow it to the letter with the socioeconomic development of the people, and build bridges.” “Establish good relationships with the stakeholders, think forward and be an action governor.”

