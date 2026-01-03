Don’t Wait Till You Get To Govt Before Giving Back To Society, Ajadi Advises Nigerians

A business tycoon and leading Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has called on well-to-do Nigerians to always remember to give back to the society, even if they are not holding government positions.

Ajadi, Chairman of Bullion-Go-Neat Global Limited, made this admonition, while speaking with journalists during the New Year get- together organized by one of the subsidiaries of the company, Bullion Records, on January 1, 2026 in Ibafo, Ogun state.

The businessman said that it is not until one gets into government office be- fore he can give to the society, saying “the little we have, we can use part of it to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged Nigerians. That is the reason that since the past 17 years, we at Bullion-Go-Neat Global have been organizing get together, not only for our staff, their families, but for the entire communities where we are operating. “It is all about giving back to the society.

We believe that if God keeps us from January to December, it is worth celebrating at the beginning of every New Year. I think coming together like this is a way to thank God for His protection and for everyone to celebrate”, he said.

On his New Year message to the people, Ajadi urged Nigerians not to be disillusioned but to be full of hope, saying that 2026 is going to be a better year.

“My message to the people of our country is to be hopeful. That all the problems they have been facing, God will intervene and this is a year that the Lord has made for all of us. If you observed yesterday (December 31) and today (January 1) there were rains in different parts of the country.

That is a sign that God will intervene in our challenges in this New Year.” Speaking about his as- piration to succeed the current Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde in 2027, Ajadi said that he has good plans for the people of state, noting that by the time he rolls out his manifesto, the people of the state will know they are in good hands if he wins the governorship election next year.