Don’t Vilify Air India Crash Crew, Says Pilots’ Association

An association of Indian pilots has defended the crew of the Air India Flight 171 which crashed in June, killing 260 people.

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) said the crew “acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions and the pilots shouldn’t be vilified based on conjecture”.

“To casually suggest pilot suicide without verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession,” it added.

A preliminary report into the crash on Saturday said seconds after take-off, both of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s fuel-control switches abruptly moved to the “cut-off” position, starving the engines of fuel, reports the BBC.

The cockpit voice recording captures one pilot asking the other why he “did the cutoff”, to which the other replies that he didn’t.

The recording doesn’t clarify who said what. Data shows the switches were then moved to “run” position, but the plane crashed within seconds.

And in another development, India’s aviation regulator has ordered the country’s airlines to inspect fuel control switches in Boeing aeroplanes, after their reported involvement in a fatal Air India crash.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the order follows Indian and international airlines already starting to carry out their own checks.