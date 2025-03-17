Don’t Victimize Corp Member For Criticising Tinubu – Ex-NUJ President

Share

A former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as well as, the African Union of Journalists, (AUJ), Lanre Ogundipe, has admonished the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to victimise Rita Ushie Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos State.

He gave this warning in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Monday sequel to a video released online by the lady where she criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government over the state of the economy.

In his reaction, Ogundipe said that the voice of the young lady must not be stifled or restricted by the government and its agents, noting that she has the right under the Nigeria Constitution to express her mind.

In the statement titled: “Let Rita Ushie Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos State breathe”, Ogundipe insisted that the freedom of speech is fully enshrined in section 39(1) of the 1999 constitution as amended and that the right to freedom of expression is also protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments.

He said, “Freedom of Speech is fully embedded in 1999 constitution section 3.

“Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution stated that ‘Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.’

“The right to freedom of expression is also protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments. Rita Ushie Uguamaye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with code number LA/24B/832 serving in Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos came under fire for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s government over the state of the economy.

“Every Youth must stand to protect and shield the lady from further infringement on her fundamental right. She should be encouraged for her boldness and wisdom—her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred.

“Her coming to join the frail of the dwindled right activists has added to the rise and agitation that new voices should come up as the rank and voices of the older activists seem not to be as effective as before.

“The voice of the young lady must not be stifled or restricted by government and its agents.

“Therefore, officials of the National Youth Service Corps must stop forthwith the invitation asking Rita to report at the Eti-Osa local government Secretariat of the NYSC.

“The action is viewed to force her pto ull down the video on social media and issue her with various forms of punitive sanctions”, the ex-NUJ President said.

