Don’t Use Your Past To Judge Your Future

Text: Isaiah 43:18-19; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Ezekiel 18:23; Acts 17:30. Isaiah 43:18-19. “Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old”. “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert”. 2 Corinthians 5:17.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new”. Ezekiel 18:23. “Have I any pleasure at all that the wicked should die? saith the Lord God: and not that he should return from his ways, and live? Acts 17:30. “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent”.

God has a better plan for you. Don’t allow your past to judge your future. The truth is that your past is behind you but your future is ahead of you. Your future is not secured until you put your past behind you. Your past was the time of ignorance. Any man that is in Christ, he is a new creature, old things are passed away behold all things become new.

It is recorded in God’s Word that remember not the former things in order for new things to come. It means new things that God has for you will not come unless you forget the past. God does not want a sinner to die in her sins but to come to repentance. Regardless of how terrible your sins might be, God wants you to repent and forsake all your sins.

You have a glorious destiny and future, don’t let your past deprive you of your future. Paul the Apostle had a terrible past. He was persecuting the church of God zealously. It was during his mission to Damascus to persecute church that he was arrested by Jesus Christ, the Saviour. After he became a new person in Christ, God gave him a new hope. He performed excellently more than all other Apostles.

He put his past behind and he prepared for new things. Mary Magdalene had a terrible past but she put her past behind and she became one of the followers of Christ. Learn from your past mistakes and move on to your future. God has a good purpose for you in order to give you expected end. You will not meet God purpose for your life in Jesus Name. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS

1. I detach myself from my past mistakes in Jesus Name.

2. Oh Lord, let your mercy speak for me concerning my past in Jesus Name.

3. My future is secured in Christ Jesus in Jesus Name.

4. Father, my past mistakes will not hinder my future in Jesus Name.