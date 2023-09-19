Don’t Use Me To Trend – Sam Larry Warns Nigerians

The alleged culprit of late Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Sam Larry has broken his silence after being accused of having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

With the sudden death of Nigerian artist Mohbad, a series of videos has surfaced on the internet which show numerous assaults Sam Larry had projected on the late singer before his death.

Sam Larry is a very close friend of Naira Marley and he has chosen to break his silence after accusing fingers were pointed at him.

It would be recalled that Sam Larry had deactivated his Instagram account after the news of Mohbad’s death broke and he has also become very quiet about the issues.

He came online a few days after Mohbad’s death, to debunk the allegations of him having a hand in the late singer’s demise, after which he went into hiding.

However, Sam Larry bounced back on social media on Tuesday to issue a stern warning to people not to use his name for trending purposes. This, however, implies he wants to distance himself from the controversy that has overtaken him after Mohbad’s death.

Larry has faced several charges and rumours. One such discovery came from DJ Tuzo, who described an altercation between Sam Larry, Zinoleesky, and himself.

Larry and Zinoleesky, according to DJ Tuzo, bullied and attacked him for playing Seyi Vibez’s music in a club while Zinoleesky was present. This episode aroused indignation and increased the spotlight on Sam Larry’s behaviour.

A video of Mohbad being bullied by Sam Larry, Naira Marley’s aide, has also gone viral.

The horrific footage shows Mohbad in a wheelchair with another artist, Zlatan when Larry struck him from behind. Zlatan’s intervention kept the situation from going further, but the video shocked many people.

Watch the video below: