Don’t Underrate Benin, Rwanda, Lawal Warns Eagles

…says Eguavoen reserves right to invite any player

Ex-international, Garba Lawal, has warned the Super Eagles not to handle their next 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with levity because of their position on the table, saying the side must aim to win both matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The Eagles need just a point from the two matches to book their place in the tournament scheduled to hold next year in Morocco but Garba said they should not be tempted against taking the two games seriously saying it is not over until the ticket is in the bag.

“These two matches won’t be easy, and we cannot afford to relax,” he said in an interview with Brila FM which was monitored by our correspondent. ” The players Eguavoen h a s selected are capable of winning both games. Nigerians want to see the commitment from the players.

“If they give their best, the fans will support them. It’s normal in football — you can’t win every game, but the most important thing is for the team to show their ability and commitment.”

A section of the football fraternity is not happy about the latest The latest squad list has sparked debate among fans, with some questioning the inclusion of certain players but Lawal believes the focus should be on the team’s performance rather than the selection choices.

“In our days, we had players who didn’t score regularly for their clubs, but when they came to the national team, they delivered,” he said.

