Don’t Turn Southwest Into War Zone, Osun NNPP Chair Cautions Ganduje

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, has berated a statement credited to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, wherein he expressed his party’s readiness to capture Osun and Oyo States.

Odeyemi said such a statement was not expected from an elder statesman who was aware of the hardship being faced by Nigerians under the headship of his party.

Dr Ganduje said in Akure on Sunday while reacting to the election victory of Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, “Our next target now is this geopolitical zone, the southwest geopolitical zone.

“Our next target. And you know we are good at getting the target. That is Osun State and Oyo State. We assure you, we will do all that is possible to bring them into the fold so that we would have a political homogeneity in the southwest geopolitical zone.”

Odeyemi noted that, in a free and fair contest, nobody would have voted for APC in Ondo state but because the party have intentionally impoverished the masses, vote buying became an order of the day.

He queried why it was difficult for Ganduje to capture his own state, Kano, during their last gubernatorial election if truly he felt Nigerians were with his party.

His words, ‘One would ordinarily expect that Dr Ganduje should have learnt an act of communication in commensurate with the position he is presently occupying.

‘With the economic quagmire being faced by Nigerians now, who would have voted for APC intentionally? Ganduje should not be carried away by the euphoria of what happened in Ondo State.

‘Osun people are wise. We are peaceful here. Each party should allow voters to make their choice. Ganduje should not turn Southwest into a war zone. Spoken words are powerful, 2026 must be without any crisis in Osun.

‘If Ganduje was so sure of himself and his party, I believe he should have tested that in his state where our party flogged him with overwhelming votes”

Odeyemi however appealed to eligible voters in Osun to get their voter’s card and be ready to vote for a party with human face, NNPP, during the 2026 gubernatorial election.

