Don’t Turn Hajj Exercise Into ATM, AHUON Cautions NAHCON

The feud between the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) over the conduct of Hajj rites is still ongoing.

In a statement issued on Sunday, AHUON admonished NAHCON and other stakeholders against turning Hajj operations into an “ATM” machine for milking the Country of its funds.

The statement read: “The Hajj industry should not be seen as an ATM waiting to be cashed,” cautioned AHUON, an independent Hajj operators’ body, in a statement released by its spokesperson, Adamu Hassan Abdullahi.

“The body also recalled previous attempts to discredit it through sponsored media articles and campaigns, noting: “AHUON members will not be swayed by NAHCON’s attempts to discredit us through sponsored media articles and blackmail.

“We possess documentary evidence of the agreements signed between NAHCON and Ithraa al Joud Company, which were executed without duress.

“If NAHCON now claims that Ithraa al Joud is unfit, why did they hastily sign the agreement? What happened to their supposed due diligence? It seems NAHCON only realized the company’s alleged shortcomings after the fact.

“The credibility of the so-called association that NAHCON is supporting is questionable, having changed its name from HUTOUN to HUTOUA in a short period.

“This association, allegedly created by the current Commissioner of Operations, seems to be manipulating the Chairman,” the statement added.

AHUON also welcomed the National Assembly’s recent establishment of an ad hoc committee to hear complaints and suggestions on making Hajj operations seamless, attractive, and cost-effective, describing it as a step in the right direction.

“However, the event is being politicized, with political aides scrambling to partake in running the Hajj, disregarding the pain it will inflict on the final beneficiaries,” AHUON said.

“We urge all stakeholders to look beyond personal gains and do the right thing. The Hajj industry should not be seen as an ATM waiting to be cashed.”

The body also expressed its decision not to participate in the 2025 Hajj exercise, citing the activities of self-serving individuals within the Hajj management system.

