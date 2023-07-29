Don’t Trust Ladoja’s Avowed Sincerity Towards You, Group Warns Olubadan

A group of Ibadan indigenes living in Kano State (Ibadan Support Group), has warned the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, not to be deceived by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja’s visit to his Alarere Palace last week and his claim of friendliness, saying that a High Chief who refused to be crowned along with his colleagues and dragged the Olubadan-in-Council to court, cannot be trusted.

The group in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by its Chairman and Secretary, (Prince Muji Armstrong-Bello and Alhaji Abdulwasiu Abdulsalam, respectively), gave the warning in view of the fact that Ladoja (the Otun Olubadan, and second in rank to the Olubadan), distanced himself from the decision of the chieftaincy council which on Friday, July 7, 2023 celebrated the elevation of the ten High Chiefs to obaship status and crowned as Royal Majesties by the Olubadan.

It would be recalled that the former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, had in 2017 mooted and carried out the same coronation exercise which was thrown into controversy, and eventually led to out-of-court settlement and abandonment of the crowns.

“The idea was shot down for the then government’s unilateral implementation of the chieftaincy review without holistic consultation with all the relevant stakeholders, particularly the then Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso II who went to court along with Ladoja. Ladoja shunned the coronation then.

Having maintained the same stand during the July 7 second coronation ceremony at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan, which the Governor, Seyi Makinde, attended and gave support, coupled with his filing another suit challenging the elevation and coronation, the Kano-based ISG, advised the Royal Majesty not to be deceived by the former governor’s courtesy visit and claim that he was having no quarrel with the Olubadan.

The group in the statement said: “High Chief Ladoja’s doublespeak portrayed his insincerity and sanctimoniousness. In one breath, he said he is not against the Olubadan; that he was in the meeting that started the discussion for the elevation of the high chiefs. He said was willing to offer advice to the Olubadan Advisory Council while he is committed to whatever will protect the traditional institution.

“In another breath, he justified his court action. From the former governor’s equivocation and body language, one can input that he still stands by his public utterances where he crassly undermined the authority of the traditional ruler and the council members. He even went ahead to make assertions that were capable of denigrating the person of the Olubadan.”

The group, therefore advised Ladoja not to consider Olubadan’s civility, large heart, and urbanness as a sign of weakness, saying: “The former governor should have known that Olubadan is the Prescribed and Consenting Authority. He is the lord of the land whose every word is a proclamation and law that cannot be challenged or overruled by his council members.

“The actions of High Chief Ladoja are clearly antithetical to the traditional council and, by extension, Ibadanland and its people. We hereby advise His Imperial Majesty and Ibadan Royal Majesties not to allow the high chief into their fold until he withdraws the court case.

“He should not be allowed until he tenders public apology to Olubadan and the entire people of Ibadanland and accepts to wear his crown,” the group added.