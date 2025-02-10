Don’t Truncate 2025 Hajj Operations, CSO Urges NAHCON, SMPWBs

Share

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based registered Civil Society Organisation, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards (SMPWBs) to refrain from any action that can truncate the 2025 Hajj operations.

Its Nat i o n a l Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Mu – hammed, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday in response to a reported squabble between NAHCON and SMPWBs over the choice of service providers for Nigeria’s intending pilgrims.

The Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions through its Chairman, Abubakar Salihu, had few hours ago raised concern over the reported cancellation of the Masha’ir contract by the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

The forum raised the alarm that thousands of Nigerian intending pilgrims may not perform the 2025 Hajj due to the cancellation of service providers contract by NAHCON’s leadership.

