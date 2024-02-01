Don’t Strike, FG Begs Construction Workers

The Federal Government has called on construction workers in the country to shelve their plans to embark on a warning strike and allow for the resolution of the dispute through dialogue. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the call in Abuja at a meeting she convened to resolve the ongoing dispute between workers and employers in the construction industry.

The workers, under the aegis of National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW) and Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), had accused their employers, Construction and Civil Engineering Employers Association of Nigeria (CCEE- AN) of refusal to implement wage award for workers in the construction industry in line with the agreement between the Federal Government and the organised labour.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun yesterday in Abuja, the minister expressed regret that the workers did not attend the conciliation meeting to which they were invited, adding that rejecting government intervention and call for dialogue was not the right approach to resolving the ongoing dispute. The minister stated that as the government works to fulfil promises made to the people, it also expects support from all Nigerians, which include industrial peace and harmony.

Onyejeocha commended the employers for every effort made to improve the welfare and boost the socio-economic circumstances of their workers in the face of the economic challenges in the country. Earlier, President of CCEE- AN, High Chief Vincent Barrah, had said that the welfare of the workers has always been top priority to the Association.