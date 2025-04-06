Don’t Stop Praying For Nigeria, Adeboye Begs Nigerians

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has appealed to Nigerians not to stop praying for the Country.

He made this appeal on Sunday during the April Thanksgiving and Prayer Service, with the theme “Unlimited God,” for children, singles, and those trusting God for life partners, held at the RCCG Ebute Metta National Headquarters, Lagos.

Adeboye, who also called for prayers for the world and for an end to further fire outbreaks, particularly in Nigeria, reminded the congregation that part of the prophecies at the beginning of the year included the call to pray against fire outbreaks.

While expressing appreciation for the gifts and prayers during his birthday in March, Adeboye said: “First of all, let me say thank you very much for your prayers and your gifts during my birthday.

“None of you will die young, and you will all be celebrated. Whatever you have given, the Almighty God will return it to you a hundredfold.

“Secondly, I want to beg you not to stop praying for Nigeria. At the beginning of the year, when God said we should fast for 100 days, and He mentioned that the first 30 days should be dedicated to praying for Nigeria without explaining the details, that should have told us that Nigeria needs prayers.

“Now, we have already completed the 30 days, but don’t let us stop. Keep praying for Nigeria so that our tomorrow will be right. I don’t want to say more than that—just keep praying for Nigeria. And then, keep praying for the world.”

He continued, “There are some prophecies God gave us at the beginning of the year. In the past, when He tells us that ‘the following things are likely to happen this year,’ we often wait until maybe June or July before we begin to see the manifestations of some of them.

“But when He told us to pray against fire outbreaks, we were just entering April, and you can count the number of fire outbreaks, even in Nigeria alone, not to mention the rest of the world.

“Like I told those of us who were there during the Holy Ghost service on Friday, we are not out of the woods yet, so keep praying, ‘Father, please put an end to fire outbreaks.’

“Then He told us to pray against violent winds and floods. Please pray! Not just for the world as a whole, but for Nigeria in particular.”

On the 100-day fasting and prayer program of the church, which started on January 11 and ends on April 20, Adeboye called on participants to take part voluntarily, intensify their prayers, and ask for something remarkable.

He recalled how, after the first edition of the program was held years ago, there was a change in government following several coups.

He also mentioned that the first edition of the program contributed to the spread and popularity of RCCG, as 29 out of the 39 ambassadors appointed by the new government were members of RCCG, leading to the establishment of the church in the 29 countries where the ambassadors were posted.

Regarding the second edition, he noted how a “big man of God” came visiting and kept narrating what God did for him, but he (Adeboye) refrained from sharing an account of what God did for him, as it would have seemed as though God was partial.

For the ongoing edition, he said he rejoiced when he was called names, saying, “When this year, God said we should fast for another 100 days, I joined in for joy. So when some people were calling me stupid or foolish, I was just rejoicing. Let them call me names. Let them wait and see what God will do this year.”

