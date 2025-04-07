Don’t Stop Praying For Nigeria, Adeboye Begs Nigerians

Share

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye yesterday appealed to Nigerians not to stop praying for Nigeria.

He made the appeal at the April Thanksgiving and prayer service for children, singles/those trusting God for life partners at the RCCG Ebute Metta National Headquarters, Lagos.

Adeboye, who also called for prayers for the world and against further fire outbreaks, particularly in Nigeria, reminded that part of the prophecies at the beginning, included the call to pray against fire outbreaks.

The cleric expressed his appreciation for the gifts and prayers during his birthday in March. The cleric said: “I want to beg you not to stop praying for Nigeria.

“You know at the beginning of the year when God said we were to fast for 100 days, and He said the first 30 days should be prayer for Nigeria without explaining details that should have told us that Nigeria needs prayers.

“Now, we have already done the 30 days but don’t let us stop. Okay? Just keep praying for Nigeria so that our tomorrow will be alright. “I don’t want to say more than that, just keep praying for Nigeria. And then keep praying for the world.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

