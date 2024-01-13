Don’t Sign Bill to Restructure NSA’s Office, Forum Begs Tinubu

A group, the Non State Actors Consultative Forum (NOSACOF) has counselled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not bulge to the wish of those pushing for restructuring of the office of the National Security Adviser, saying those making the proposal are doing so to protect their personal and political interests.

Presently, there is a bill before the National Assembly seeking to restructure the office of the NSA being pushed by some members all aiming to change the provision that will allow the NSA to recruit and establish its own staff similar to existing government agencies and parastatals. Drawing the attention of President Tinubu to the danger of endorsing the NSA restructuring in a letter by NOSACOF Convener, Abdulrazaq Alkali, dated January 9, 2024, he said a restructured NSA poses security risk to the country.

Part of the letter read: “Mr. President Sir, the present push for a Bill by some members of your government to make the National Assembly change the provision that establish the office of the NSA and allow the NSA to recruit and establish own staffs similar to existing government agencies and parastatals is ill informed and can set a very bad precedence.”

The group further added that “First and foremost, passing this Bill will mean that the overall office of the NSA infrastructure will have to be overhauled to avoid conflict with the sections of the Constitution that establishes it or the section of the Constitution will have to be changed to accommodate the Bill.