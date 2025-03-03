Don’t Sacrifice Akpabio On Senator Natasha’s Allegation- Afenifere

Share

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, has cautioned the National Assembly against sacrificing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, because of the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti.

A statement by the Organizing Secretary of the mainstream Yoruba group, Kole Omololu, said there should be a thorough investigation before the Senate takes action against the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Recently, there has been controversy over the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Akpabio by Akpoti, with some calling for the sack of the Senate President for allegedly making sexual advances to a member of the Senate.

However, Omololu said the contribution of the Senate President to the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be of importance to the country and not the allegation of sexual harassment against him.

The statement read “We in Afenifere note and appreciate the political stability engendered by the calm, thoughtful, and patriotic leadership of the National Assembly by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been most instrumental in engineering one of the few eras in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria where we have enjoyed Executive/Legislative synergy.

“We are hopeful that such a committed patriot will not be sacrificed on the altar of unproven allegations by an accuser.

“Of course, the allegations should be investigated by a Senate Committee. But we cannot help but notice that they were made after the Senate President’s act of just discipline against Senator Natasha Akpoti.

“Hopefully, this is not a knee-jerk reaction made in a highly emotional state by the disciplined party.

“That being the case, the nation has to be careful in assessing these allegations, as they may or may not result from animosity toward that disciplinary measure.

“But whatever the case, Afenifere, without passing any judgment on the accuser and her accusations, based on his history and credibility, extends the right hand of fellowship to Senator Godswill Akpabio and commends him for being a steady hand during these times of political, economic, and social reforms of the Renewed Hope agenda.”

