Don’t Rush Sale Of PH, Warri, Kaduna Refineries, Expert Tells FG, NNPCL

A former President of the United States Association for Energy Economics (USAEE), Prof Wumi Iledare, has cautioned the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, against hasty sale of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

In a statement yesterday, he canvassed a more strategic and transparent approach which aligns with national interest.

Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, at the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria, said that the sale of the refineries is not out of the question.

He stated that the NNPC Ltd is considering selling some of its refineries as it grapples with challenges in their rehabilitation.

According to him, a strategic review of NNPC’s refinery operations is underway and expected to be concluded before the end of the year.

But Iledare, who also is a former President of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE), said inefficiency rather than ownership is the core issue of the refineries.

He said: “Selling the refineries without tackling systemic governance failures could repeat past mistakes and threaten energy security.”

According to him, it is expedient to explore hybrid models such as public-private partnerships and performance-based concessions, consistent with the commercial spirit of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

He said: “Privatization must not become monopoly or elite capture,” he warned. “The real goal is to unlock value and reposition the downstream sector for sustainable growth.”