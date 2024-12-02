Don’t Rush Debate On Tax Reform Bill, Obi Advises NASS

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has advised the National Assembly not to rush the debate on the tax reform bill before them.

Obi on his X handle on Monday, also wants Nigerians, whom he identifies as sole beneficiaries, to be involved in the enactment of the bill.

“Tax reform is a critical issue, and there is nothing wrong with pursuing it. However, such reforms must be subject to robust public debate,” Obi said.

He welcomed the idea of public hearing, describing it as essential, as it allows Nigerians from all walks of life to engage meaningfully.

“This is how we build public trust and ensure inclusivity in policymaking,” the former candidate stated.

According to him, matters of this magnitude require extensive deliberation and careful consideration, adding, “They should never be rushed. Public hearings must be conducted to allow for diverse opinions and inputs.”

Obi further advised that when considering tax reforms and similar issues, it is insufficient to focus solely on the benefits to the government, particularly in terms of increasing revenue collection.

“We must also take into account the overall impact on the nation and the sustainability of all its regions.

“Furthermore, the government must sensitise the people and secure their buy-in for any policy changes.

“Trust and legitimacy are the foundation of effective governance, and without them, even the best-intended reforms may fail.

“Let us prioritise transparency, deliberation, and public engagement in charting the path forward.

“This is how we build a truly participatory democracy. A new Nigeria is possible!” Obi added.

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had on Sunday, called for transparency and objectivity in the conduct of the public hearing, by the National Assembly.

