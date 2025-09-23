Don’t Retaliate Against Palestinian Statehood Push, UK Tells Israel

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she has warned Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank in retaliation for the UK’s recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Cooper was speaking to the BBC before attending a conference yesterday at the UN in New York where France and other European states are due to make a similar announcement. In what was a significant change in policy, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK on Sunday alongside Canada, Australia and Portugal.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the moves, saying they give “a huge reward to terrorism”. Asked by the BBC if she was concerned Israel would take this declaration as a pretext for annexing parts of the West Bank, Cooper said she had made it clear to her Israeli counterpart that he and his government must not do that.