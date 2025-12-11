Former Nigeria international Tijani Babangida has warned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle against building the team solely around Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Babangida expressed concern over Nigeria’s over-dependence on the Galatasaray striker, particularly after the team’s struggles when Osimhen was substituted at half-time during the 2026 World Cup play-off defeat to DR Congo.

“It is dangerous that it appears that the Super Eagles are built around Victor Osimhen. It was when Osimhen was removed at the beginning of the second half against Congo that the team started to struggle. That is very bad,” Babangida told Tribal Football.

The former winger emphasised that the Super Eagles of his era were not dependent on a single player and urged Chelle to address the issue before the tournament.

“The Super Eagles of my time were not built around one player. Many people have observed that the Super Eagles are built around Osimhen. This is a problem that Eric Chelle must fix if the team wants to win the AFCON,” he said.

“Chelle must impart this mentality to all the players, the attackers especially, that the team is not built around Osimhen. Any player given the nod to feature in any game must perform very well and play as a team.”

Babangida stressed that while a fully fit Osimhen is valuable, the team must maintain high morale regardless of his availability.

“We need a fully fit Osimhen, but we also need fully mentally prepared players who know that with or without Osimhen, the Super Eagles can win. Morale should be high in the team whether Osimhen is there or not,” he added.

“Super Eagles should not be in a mess if Osimhen is injured. Chelle must address this issue because injury is part of the game. Osimhen’s absence in any game should not be the end of the world for Super Eagles.”

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda, and Tunisia as they chase a fourth AFCON title.