Don’t Relent Until Nigeria Is Fully Secure, PFN President Tells Tinubu

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to relent in the fight against insecurity, insisting that terrorists and bandits must be decisively crushed without regard for “sacred cows.”

Oke gave the charge on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Ibadan on the state of the nation, warning that insecurity has become Nigeria’s most dangerous threat and must be confronted with firmness, justice and resolve.

According to the PFN President, insecurity has overtaken corruption as Nigeria’s greatest challenge, stressing that failure to decisively address it could threaten the country’s survival.

“Don’t relent until Nigeria is fully secured. Spare no one. Allow no sacred cows. If you don’t bring insecurity down, it will bring this country down,” Oke said.

He dismissed calls for negotiation or rehabilitation of terrorists and bandits, describing such approaches as dangerous to national stability.

“There is nothing like repentant terrorists. Governance is not a church service. They are not repenting; they want to enter the system to weaken it from within. If they claim repentance, that is between them and their God. The duty of government is justice and security,” he declared.

The PFN President commended President Tinubu for what he described as renewed momentum in tackling insecurity, including cooperation with international partners, particularly the United States. He also praised U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting Nigeria’s efforts to root out terrorists and bandits.

“We commend the President for moving fast and for cooperating with the United States to flush out these criminals. This is not a surrender of Nigeria’s sovereignty but cooperation to defeat those who have turned our country into a killing field. You are doing a good job,” Oke said.

He further called for national unity in confronting violence, stressing that no Nigerian should die needlessly.

“We should all join hands to end the killings of innocent Nigerians. Anyone who inflicts pain on any Nigerian should face the full weight of the law. No Nigerian should die anyhow, whether Christian or Muslim,” he said.

While acknowledging government efforts to ease economic hardship through palliatives, the cleric said such measures were insufficient without strong governance.

“We need more than palliatives; we need good governance. Don’t create safe havens for those who have stolen our money. Don’t shield corruption. Anti-corruption efforts must be fair, firm and decisive,” he added.

Despite the country’s challenges, the PFN President expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, offering a message of hope to citizens.

“There is hope for Nigeria,” he said, citing Job 14:7. “Even when a tree is cut down, it will sprout again. Nigeria will survive. There is great hope, great blessings and great joy ahead. Nigeria will be better.”

Oke urged Nigerians to remain united, prayerful and determined, expressing confidence that with decisive leadership and collective resolve, insecurity would be defeated and the nation restored.