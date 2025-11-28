Don’t Relent In Contributing To Nation Building, Tinubu Urges Metuh At 60

President Bola Tinubu has urged the former spokesman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, not to relent in contributing to nation-building as he clocks 60.

Metuh, a lawyer and businessman, once served as the spokesman of the PDP’s Publicity Secretary from 2012 to 2016.

Tinubu commended the accomplished lawyer’s peace-building efforts and dedication to bridging partisan and ethnic chasms.

The President described Metuh as a significant voice of reason at a time of cacophony and urged him not to relent in contributing his quota to nation-building.

He also commended Metuh’s humanitarian endeavours and prays that he enjoys many more decades in robust health.