Don’t Recommend Boko Haram Members For Recruitment Into Army, Wase Cautions Lawmakers

…Says Boko Haram Members Found on Army List

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has warned lawmakers to be mindful of candidates they recommend for recruitment into the nation’s security agencies.

This is just as he disclosed that there was a time names of known Boko Haram members were found on the recruitment list of the Nigerian Army.

Wase, who spoke on behalf of the North Central at the continuation of the special debate on the state of insecurity in the country, said, “My brother, former chairman of defence Betara and my very good friend, will bear me witness.

There were moments in time when, in the process of recruitment, Boko Haram members were found in the list. Other criminals, armed robbers, and gangs were found in the list of the Nigerian Army and Police.

According to Wase, “There has to be a thorough way of ensuring that when we are recruiting, those of us who are politicians are recommending, should recommend people of good character and integrity. That’s the only way we can solve this problem.

“The former SGF from Nigeria was once in an airport, and he saw somebody that he knew as an armed robber wearing a Nigerian uniform. He ordered his arrest immediately. This is a part of the problem that we are being faced with.

“You find a criminal in the system, and before you know it, whatever you do, you cannot have the problem resolved. So we must change the system and the way of our recruitment. Yes, as politicians, it’s good to recommend.

“This is what we are here for. But when you are recommending, recommend people of integrity, people that will have minimum standards and ensure that we give the best services to our country”.

Wase also argued that there was no genocide in the country, insisting that the insecurity was purely acts of criminality. “Mr Speaker, respected colleagues, what is happening has a lot to do with criminality, and I want to disagree with those who are bringing religious inclination into it.

“In every one of these enclaves, Mr Speaker, respected colleagues, you find Muslims, you find Christians, you find pagans, the ones that I know through oppression have been caught, and I know that people are dying and people are being killed.

“Yes, if you go to Wase, the majority of the people who are being killed are Muslims. How do you define that? Native Muslims? If you get to say possibly Gboko, maybe the largest number of people that have been killed are Christians”.

Speaking on behalf of the North West, Hon. Sada Solid(APC, Katsina) submitted that insecurity challenges are not just criminal but structural, rooted in environmental stress, with governance and economic marginalisation.

He argued that tackling these threats demands a holistic strategy that combines security operations with social, economic and environmental interventions. “Mr Speaker, a purely military or kinetic response won’t be sufficient in order to address this issue in the Northwest”, he stated.

According to Soli, “The long-term stability will require building trust in state institutions. We must build trust in our institutions.

“We must make efforts to reform land and livestock governance, addressing climate response and pressure and ensuring that affected communities are meaningfully taken part in providing solutions to our security threats.

“Once the communities that are affected are not taken meaningfully in the course of providing a solution, forget it, we will not get where we want to get there.

“Mr Speaker, what are these major security threats that are bedevilling the Northwest? There are basically three: banditry and kidnapping. Farmer-herder, that is pastoralist conflict, then cattle rustling and organised crime.

In her contribution, Hon. Kafila Ogbara (APC, Lagos) challenges the governors to pay more attention to security because the federal government cannot do it alone.

“Like I have always said, when we have security issues, we need our governors to do more. The president cannot be everywhere. He cannot be in Sokoto, he cannot be in Zamfara, he cannot be in Ogun State. He cannot even be in Lagos State, his own state.

“We need our governors to do more, and this is the right time for us as a house to legislate on the right legal framework for our state’s policy. As politicians, we say every politics is local.

She advocated for a national safe schools protection framework, mandatory deployment of security teams to high-risk boarding schools and also reinforced dormitories, night surveillance, panic alert systems, invested in early warning infrastructure, cameras, sensors and secure communication links with law enforcement agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the North East, Hon. Muktar Betara (APC, Borno) lamented that one of the major challenges is inadequate funding.

“During my time as the Chairman Army, we had a lot of observations, especially with the funding of our military and the defence at that time. When you look at the defence budget, generally, the army, the navy, the air force, and the police have a larger budget. Like now in 2025, we have over 1.3 trillion.

“The Air Force’s budget is only recurrent. There is nothing in the capital. With a budget of 1.3 trillion, especially 1.2 trillion, the recurrent is 900 billion”.

Betara also noted that there are issues with military procurements, there are issues.