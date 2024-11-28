Don’t Quit Eagles Over Criticism, Aiyenugba Tells Okoye

Share

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has offered words of encouragement to Maduka Okoye, urging the young shot-stopper not to bow out of the national team despite recent criticism.

Okoye came under fire following Nigeria’s surprising 2-1 home loss to Rwanda, his first appearance for the Super Eagles since 2021.

While many have pointed to a perceived error by the goalkeeper, Aiyenugba has downplayed the incident, describing it as part of the highs and lows that come with playing the position.

“Okoye needs to work on his courage because that is the life of a goalkeeper. Sometimes you will let your team down, but the goals concerned were normal and could happen to anyone,” Aiyenugba said in an interview with Brila.net.

Aiyenugba spoke on the importance of mental toughness in dealing with the intense scrutiny that goalkeepers often face. He advised Okoye to remain focused and not let criticism derail his career.

“He just needs to keep working and enjoying the game. He shouldn’t decide to stop playing for Nigeria because of the criticisms,” Aiyenugba advised, adding that goalkeepers must learn to rise above mistakes and continue to perform.

The former Super Eagles star also noted that some players struggle to replicate their club form at the international level, attributing it to the unique pressures of playing for one’s country.

However, he assured Okoye that persistence and determination would help him regain confidence and improve his performance over time.

“Criticism is inevitable, especially for goalkeepers, but it’s important to stay focused and committed. Okoye has the talent; he just needs to keep working hard,” Aiyenugba concluded.

