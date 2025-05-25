Don’t Play God With 2027: Farounbi Warns Makinde On Successor

Share

An elder statesman, seasoned broadcaster, and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, has warned the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, against the dangers of trying to predetermine who succeeds him in office, especially through the introduction of an age benchmark.

Dr. Farounbi, who spoke on a live programme aired on Fresh FM, Ibadan, “Political Circuit”, expressed deep concern over Governor Makinde’s recent statements suggesting that only individuals between the ages of 45 and 55 would be considered suitable to carry on his legacy as governor after his tenure ends in 2027.

Describing such a benchmark as “politically hazardous and morally unfair,” Farounbi urged the governor to refrain from playing God over the destiny of Oyo State by narrowing the democratic space through personal sentiments.

“Seyi Makinde has done well in the last six years. But he must not destroy his good works by attempting to limit the people’s right to freely choose their next leader. A governor should not set criteria based on sentiment, be it age, height, tribe, or religion. Let the people decide who governs them. That is the essence of democracy”, he said.

According to Farounbi, Makinde, having won the hearts of many through infrastructure, education, and healthcare reforms, should be more concerned with consolidating his legacy by upholding democratic values rather than restricting them.

He noted that leadership is not a function of age but of competence, capacity, character, and vision; qualities that, according to him, have no age limit.

“If Obafemi Awolowo were alive today and contested at the age of 75, would you disqualify him simply because of age. Leadership is not youthful energy alone, it is wisdom, foresight, and service,” the former envoy queried.

Farounbi, who once ran for president on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), stressed that attempts to impose arbitrary conditions on who qualifies to run for office could lead to an internal crisis within the ruling party and reduce public trust in the political process.

He further admonished Makinde to reflect on history and learn from past leaders who were celebrated not only for what they did in office but for how honourably they exited.

“Legacy is not only in roads and buildings. Legacy is also in respect for people’s freedom. Governor Makinde should end well by keeping faith with democracy,” he said.

Although Governor Makinde had earlier clarified that his age preference was merely a personal thought and not a constitutional prerequisite, Farounbi insisted that the public posture of a sitting governor carries great influence and must be weighed carefully.

“Words from a governor are not whispers, they are policy signals,” he remarked. “Makinde must avoid giving the impression that succession in Oyo is by anointment, not by ballot.”

Amid the growing speculation that the governor may have already begun moves to present his choice for the 2027 guber, Farounbi urged him to listen more to the people and trust in their ability to choose wisely. “The people of Oyo State gave him the mandate twice. He should trust them to decide again in 2027, without pressure, without interference, and invisible hands,” Farounbi declared.

