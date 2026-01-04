Former Super Eagles coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, has advised the team to change their style of play when they face Mozambique on Monday night in Fes, as Nigeria battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria finished top of their group in impressive fashion, playing confident and attractive football. However, Oliseh believes that knockout matches require a different mindset and approach.

According to him, winning is more important than playing beautiful football at this stage of the tournament. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Global Football Insights, Oliseh reminded the players that Nigeria are favourites, but that alone will not guarantee victory.

“We are clear favourites, but Nigeria have to play in a totally different way,” Oliseh said. “It is not important how beautiful you play.

What matters is the result. Now, if you lose, you go home.” The former Ajax midfielder stressed that the Eagles must stay compact, defend well, and stop Mozambique from playing their game.

He advised the team to be patient and then strike at the right moments. “They have to be compact, stop the opponents from playing and then hit them,” Oliseh explained.

“That was what we did against Uganda, which was one of the best games I have seen the Eagles play in a long time.” Oliseh also warned that Mozambique, known as the Mambas, should not be underestimated.

He described them as a strong and organised team capable of causing problems if Nigeria are careless. “Mozambique are a very good team. It won’t be an easy match,” he said.

“We can’t afford to take them for granted. If we do, we will take our flight tickets back home.” He added that a win against Mozambique would further build the confidence of the Super Eagles and help them maintain their momentum in the tournament.

On star striker Victor Osimhen, Oliseh praised his team spirit and selfless play in the last match against Uganda. Although Osimhen is known for scoring goals, Oliseh said collective success is more important than personal records. “He wants to score, and that’s normal,” Oliseh said.

“But in the last game, he played more as a team player, and that’s good.” Oliseh pointed out that Osimhen scored just one goal at the last AFCON, yet Nigeria reached the final.

“If he scores just one goal here and Nigeria go far, I will take that,” he said. “It’s better than scoring many goals and going out early