Don’t Pay For Replacement Of Faulty, Obsolete Meters –NERC Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called on electricity consumers to discountenance instructions from the Distribution Companies (DisCos) asking them to pay for replacement of faulty and obsolete meters within their franchise areas.

The Commission in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said it’s the responsibility of the DisCos to replace the meter free of charge, provided that the fault was not caused by the customer.

NERC also order that no customer with a meter should be forcefully migrated to estimated billing on account of faulty and obsolete meter According to the statement: “The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is aware that some Distribution Companies (DisCos) have instructed customers to apply and pay for the replacement of faulty and obsolete meters within their franchise areas.

“This instruction contravenes the Commission’s Order No. NERC/246/2021 on the Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete enduse Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry “The Order clearly states that no customer with a meter should be forcefully migrated to estimated billing.

If any customer’s meter is adjudged by any DisCo to be obsolete or faulty, it is the responsibility of the DisCo to replace the meter free of charge, provided that the fault was not caused by the customer.

“The Commission restates its commitment to protect customers’ interests and rights by ensuring compliance with established regulatory standards and enforcing regulatory penalties for non-compliance by its licensees.

“We urge customers to report cases of non-compliance to the Order by any DisCo through the following channels: Phone: 1.07000 CALL NERC (07000 2255 6372) 2.0201 344 4331 3.0908 899 9244 Email: complaints@nerc. gov.ng

