August 1, 2025
August 1, 2025
Don’t Pardon Maxwell, Virginia Giuffre’s Family Tells Trump

The family of one of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has asked US President Donald Trump not to consider pardoning the late financier’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life,” said the family of the late Virginia Giuffre.

Their statement also questioned Trump’s recent remark that Epstein “stole people that worked for me”, including Giuffre, who was once an employee at the president’s Florida golf club, Mara-Lago, reports the BBC.

Trump has recently faced questions over his historical friendship with Epstein, including whether he might pardon Maxwell. He has never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the matter.

