Don’t Panic, Eagles’ll Make It To World Cup -Gusau

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau, has urged Nigerians not to panic while assuring the teeming fans of the Super Eagles that the team will surely qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

While also reaffirming his commitment to the development of grassroots football across the nation, the NFF President emphasised that missing backto-back World Cups would be detrimental to Nigeria’s football aspirations and called for a collective effort to ensure qualification.

“The qualification of the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup is a task for all football stakeholders, led by the NFF,” Gusau said. “I urge everyone to support this mission.”

Speaking at the final match of the Sokoto State Football Association Chairman Cup at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, Gusau praised the Sokoto State FA for successfully organising the tournament.

The final saw Lokoja FC defeat A.A Star FC in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. While commending the impressive talent and enthusiasm on display in Sokoto State, Gusau expressed concern about the state of the Giginya Memorial Stadium.

He pledged to collaborate with relevant authorities to upgrade the facility to international standards, making it capable of hosting high-profile matches, including those of the Super Eagles.

He added: “I am impressed with the level of talent and enthusiasm displayed by the teams and fans during this tournament.

“However, I am also concerned about the state of the stadium. I promise to work with the relevant authorities to ensure it is renovated to meet international standards.”

